Arts & Culture

‘Bearing: Object, Body, and Space’ at the Student Union Galleries

March 20, 2017

Three distinct artists explore concepts of the physical body in a group exhibition at the LeRoy Neiman Center Gallery.

‘The Infinite Wrench’ is, Thankfully, Familiar

March 18, 2017

A late-night favorite returns to the stage — with a different name.

The Legacy of Merce Cunningham at the Museum of Contemporary Art

March 14, 2017

Merce Cunningham literally and conceptually blurred the line between performance and art, and his work is now being experienced in Chicago.

Entertainment

‘Logan’: The Film that Saved the Super-Hero Genre

March 19, 2017

“X-Men”'s latest film proves just how nuanced superhero films can be — even when Hugh Jackman has claws.

Blah Blah Land

March 18, 2017

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling fall flat as they attempt to sell the stale dream of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Final Season, Full Circle: The Sixth and Last Season of ‘Girls’

March 14, 2017

HBO's "Girls" sticks to its familiar white feminism and millennial jokes in its sixth and final season.

SAIC

Fashion Grammar

February 22, 2017

Students at SAIC are proud of what they wear — and for good reason.

Unpacking the Reality of the Roger Brown Study Collection

February 18, 2017

A treasured SAIC resource raises important questions.

Faculty Letter Sends a Message: ‘You Are Not Alone’

January 21, 2017

The faculty at SAIC composed a unified letter in support of students feeling vulnerable in the current political climate.

News

Trans Liberation Protest Takes to the Streets

March 15, 2017

SAIC students were among the legions of marchers who took to the streets in March.

Thinking Out Loud: Up Against the Walls

March 13, 2017

Our current president got elected on the promise of a wall. But what do border walls really do?

7 Cents From a Clean Getaway

March 13, 2017

An optimistic Chicagoan embraces the bag tax.

Comics

White Privilege

March 14, 2017

A comic by Eric J. Garcia.

Stories from Chicago: Adams and Wabash (1 of 2)

March 9, 2017

A comic by Isabel Servantez.

Small Stories 3

March 7, 2017

A comic by Madeleine Hettich.

F+

This Friday, Commune With The Devil: ‘Satanic Panic’ Comes To MacLean Ballroom

March 22, 2017

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, check out Satanic Panic in the MacLean Ballroom on Friday night. The immersive art experience may help you see the black...

My Secret Shame: I Can’t Move On

March 10, 2017

Breaking up is hard to do — and that's just the beginning. Jose Nateras confesses about not being able to move on from a relationship.

Try 5: A Chicago Thrift Store Roundup

March 7, 2017

Chicago is full of great thrift stores. If you're trying to save a little bread, these places will hook you up without emptying you out.

